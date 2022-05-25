Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 2.11% of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 282,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAQ opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

