Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.46 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Novanta were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Novanta by 241.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after buying an additional 148,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Novanta by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 10.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $122.16 on Wednesday. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.31 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.96.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

