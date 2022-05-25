Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $7.30 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.