Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AES by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AES by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

NYSE:AES opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -78.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

