Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $4.31 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in DISH Network by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,693,000 after acquiring an additional 524,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.84.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.