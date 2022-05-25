Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $5.87 Million in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of NorthWestern at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern stock opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

