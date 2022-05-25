Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Morningstar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $128,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Morningstar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $241.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.53 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.66 and a 200-day moving average of $288.30.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total value of $3,580,744.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,641 shares of company stock valued at $55,607,329 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

