Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $4.04 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 207,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,334 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

GPK opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

