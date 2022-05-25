Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Up to $8.98

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $9.32. Alector shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 3,281 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALEC. Barclays decreased their price target on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

The stock has a market cap of $732.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alector by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alector by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alector by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alector by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

