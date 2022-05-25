Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 73,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,413,577 shares.The stock last traded at $38.81 and had previously closed at $38.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.16.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.