Alerus Financial NA Buys 341 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.49. 12,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,841. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.40 and its 200-day moving average is $311.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.