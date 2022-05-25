Alerus Financial NA Buys New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. 27,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

