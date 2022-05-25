Alerus Financial NA Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.62. 878,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,132,703. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.