Alerus Financial NA Sells 2,730 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Target were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.28. The stock had a trading volume of 246,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $145.51 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

