Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
ALGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a market cap of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,657,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
