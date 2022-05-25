Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

ALIM stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.48. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

