Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.74

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 2586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

