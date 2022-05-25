Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €38.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ALO opened at €23.96 ($25.49) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.55. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($27.29) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($39.76).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

