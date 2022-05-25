ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.68). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17.

ALXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth $111,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 338.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $315.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.64.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

