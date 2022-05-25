Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.35. Amarin shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 6,054 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

The stock has a market cap of $531.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amarin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

