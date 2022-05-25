AMEPAY (AME) Market Cap Tops $1.17 Million

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMEPAY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,882.91 or 0.53363384 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00037833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00491736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033459 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008737 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMEPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMEPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.