American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in American Express by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

American Express stock opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.00 and its 200 day moving average is $174.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.