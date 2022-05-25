American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

