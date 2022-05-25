American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after acquiring an additional 207,250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

