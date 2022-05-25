American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of TEL opened at $123.63 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $119.58 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

