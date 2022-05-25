American International Group Inc. Has $14.03 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,257 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

NYSE TOL opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

