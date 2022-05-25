American International Group Inc. Has $15.29 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,278,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $248.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.99. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.72 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.