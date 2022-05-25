American International Group Inc. Has $16.42 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,729 shares of company stock worth $3,293,024 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $471.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

