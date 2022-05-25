American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Olin by 1,052.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Olin by 158.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 937,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 8,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 849,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,847,000 after purchasing an additional 838,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 2,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 468,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,557,793 shares of company stock valued at $156,177,226. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OLN opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. Olin Co. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $65.54.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

