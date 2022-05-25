American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 284,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $223,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,353,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

