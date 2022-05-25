American International Group Inc. Sells 1,179 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $656,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,555 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 233.6% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Baxter International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 847,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAX opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.71 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

