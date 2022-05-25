American International Group Inc. Sells 3,505 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

