American International Group Inc. Sells 6,058 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 339,889 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

