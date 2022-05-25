American International Group Inc. Sells 7,678 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Owens Corning by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 210,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

