American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AREC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on American Resources to $4.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.54 on Monday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 170.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,891.14%. The company had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Resources by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Resources by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

