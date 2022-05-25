American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 25th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

