American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Increased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.8% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in American Tower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in American Tower by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

AMT traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.29. 2,392,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

