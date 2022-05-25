America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/25/2022 – America’s Car-Mart had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $138.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/24/2022 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “
- 5/16/2022 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “
- 5/9/2022 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “
- 5/3/2022 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “
- 4/6/2022 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $191.00.
- 3/31/2022 – America’s Car-Mart is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $11.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.64. 1,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
