AmonD One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,231.00 (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $918,245.52 and approximately $4,231.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AmonD has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.92 or 0.56482283 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00494780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033104 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008625 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.