AmonD Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $915,565.55 and $1,868.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,195.36 or 0.37994487 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00072594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00503270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.73 or 1.39741035 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.