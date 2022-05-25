Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on June 9th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Analog Devices has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.