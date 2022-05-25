Analysts Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.09). POINT Biopharma Global reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03.

Several research analysts recently commented on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of PNT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $699.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of -0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 13,291.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 545,356 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

