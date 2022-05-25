Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) to announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.07. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.
In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 660.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 56,055 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ RCII traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 785,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
