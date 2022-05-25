Analysts Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.10). Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadwind in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind during the third quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

