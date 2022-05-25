Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Announce $1.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $69.08 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

