Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $96.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.79 million and the highest is $101.30 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $363.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $429.34 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $454.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.