Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). PROS posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 286,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,633,000 after buying an additional 77,737 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,967 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 4.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,345,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 129,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,283,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,971,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.