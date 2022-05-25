Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will post $11.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.77 million to $12.78 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $9.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $50.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.22 million to $54.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $69.24 million, with estimates ranging from $61.24 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.85.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

