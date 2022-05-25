Analysts Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) PT at $137.00

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. 8,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.89. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $97.19 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

