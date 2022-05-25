Analysts Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) PT at $11.82

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE CPG traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 639,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,669. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 96.84%. The firm had revenue of $714.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

